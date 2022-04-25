Coronation Street spoilers: Aggie Bailey makes a shocking discovery!
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 7:30pm on Wednesday 4 May 2022 on ITV.
Aggie Bailey uncovers the dark side to Mr Throne in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Peter attends his consultation with Mr Thorne. When Mr Thorne feels Aggie Bailey is trying to make him look incompetent in front of a patient, he issues her with a verbal warning. Later, Aggie overhears him gloating to a colleague how he rushed Peter’s operation in order to win the bet.
Kelly begs Imran not to take Alfie away from Abi. Meanwhile, Elliot confirms that he’ll be representing Abi at the custody hearing after his fees are being paid by a mystery donor. Later, Dean approaches hoping to score some drugs and Abi bungs him some cash to get rid of him.
Ben shows Imran the pictures he took of Abi and Dean and suggests he’s willing to lie in court. Will Imran play dirty and accept Ben’s offer to gain custody of his son? Meanwhile, Abi visits Alfie in the neonatal unit... but what does she have planned?
Stu thanks Ken for letting him stay the night and later he serenades Yasmeen with a song by way of an apology. Yasmeen orders him to leave, but is this the end of the road for this pair or will cupid step in to help?
Also, Craig reveals to Faye that Beth reckons he should dump her because she can’t have children. How will she react? David visits Max and breaks the news that he’s been expelled from school.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.