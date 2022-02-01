‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Amy Barlow spills her secret!

Amy Barlow begs Asha and Summer to keep her secret.

Summer and Asha work out that Amy Barlow is dating Jacob in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amy Barlow lies to Steve, telling him that the police called and they’ve released Jacob pending further investigations. When Summer and Asha quiz her about the break-in, she leaps to Jacob’s defense and Summer realises that he is her mystery boyfriend. Amy begs Summer and Asha not to spill the beans about her relationship with Jacob.

Meanwhile, Steve installs a CCTV camera in the backyard of No.1 as Amy meets up with Jacob in secret and assures him they’ll work something out so they can keep seeing one another.

Amy is determined to keep seeing Jacob. (Image credit: ITV)

When Elaine suggests they have a movie night together, Tim’s all for it but a mischievous Sally, tells her that ‘Terms of Endearment’ is his favourite film.

As Tim and Steve settle down for movie night, they’re horrified when Elaine reveals that the film she’s lined up is ‘Terms of Endearment’.

Elaine is unaware that Sally has it in for her. (Image credit: ITV)

Gary returns home to find Kelly packing her things. Where is she planning to go and can Gary stop her?

Can Gary stop Kelly from leaving? (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah and Adam’s tormentor lets themselves into their flat and after snipping the heads off two red roses, leaves a note reading ‘Happy Valentine’s Day. It might be your last’.

How did the culprit get in after the locks had been changed and will anyone find out who is behind the terrifying events?

Daniel calls at No.8 and apologises for letting slip about David’s ordeal. Will David be able to forgive him?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.