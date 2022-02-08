‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Amy Barlow's life hangs in the balance

Steve and Tracy plead with Amy Barlow to wake up in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

After seeing Amy Barlow collapse in the nightclub, a frantic Asha calls an ambulance while Jacob puts her in the recovery position. In the hospital, Steve and Tracy stare in shock at Amy’s seemingly lifeless body, praying that she opens her eyes.

Asha and Aadi approach Steve in the hospital and he angrily asserts that if Jacob’s responsible for Amy’s condition, he’ll make sure hers is the last life he ever destroys.

Jacob reckons someone spiked Amy’s drink before she got to the club as Steve tells Asha and Aadi that Amy’s blood tests show she’s taken GHB. Steve’s convinced Jacob spiked Amy’s drink and during a flare-up between the pair, Jacob reveals that he and Amy are together.

Will Steve see red and take his anger out on Jacob?

In the Rovers’ backroom, Daisy leans in for a kiss and Daniel responds. Blowing out the candle, they head upstairs for a night of passion. Meanwhile, Max leaves the dance disappointed - but why?

Daisy and Daniel enjoy their time together. (Image credit: ITV)

Adam leads his client through to the hotel restaurant, while a disappointed Sarah parks herself with Peter and Carla in the Rovers and moans about her ruined Valentine’s Day while downing her drink... is this another drama waiting to happen for the pair?

When Elaine reveals that she’s signed up for a course on heart health, Sally despairs, suspecting that she will be sticking around permanently.

Can she find a way to get Elaine out of her hair... and her home?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8.30pm.