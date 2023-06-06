Coronation Street spoilers: Amy McDonald GIVES UP her fight

Amy McDonald writes a retraction in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Amy McDonald is worried sick at the thought of Mary losing her job and Billy, Paul and Summer being made homeless. Meanwhile, Abi’s troubled to hear that Steve and Tracy are selling up to do battle with Aaron.

After a meeting with their solicitor, a fired-up Eric tells Aaron that Amy’s a liar, they’re going to prove it in court and she’ll get her just deserts.

After a heart-to-heart with Maria, Amy announces she’s going to write a retraction as too many people are suffering. Amy shows Aaron her written retraction but when he points out that it doesn’t make sense, she sees red, telling him it’s hard to make sense of a pack of lies and that if he doesn’t like it, he should write it himself and she’ll sign it.

As he struggles to write the retraction, Aaron goes back over what really happened that night…

Elsewhere, Tim shares his suspicions about Stephen with Steve and decides to confront him, demanding details about what happened to Elaine…

Tim puts Stephen on the spot. (Image credit: ITV)

Brian confides in Mary that Isabella’s smoking is taking its toll and he’ll be glad when she returns to Italy. When Mary suggests a drink later, Brian realises he’ll have to work on Jenny.



After ordering Ryan to get dressed and meet her for lunch, Carla tells Daniel how he hasn’t left the flat for a week as he’s been so upset over the catfishing.

Daniel urges Daisy to pay Ryan a visit to cheer him up and she masks her guilt.



Also, Leanne tells Nick that Damon has to go after catching him rowing with Sarah in front of the customers — but will he listen?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.