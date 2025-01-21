Coronation Street spoilers: Amy sickened as rapist Aaron returns

Amy gets a horrible shock in tonight's episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 29nd January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

In fact, it's an episode full of blasts from the past as Steve reignites an old flame, and Abi struggles with memories of Seb.

Amy's off for a night out, but she's rattled when she arrives at the party venue.

She's shocked to come face to face with Eric - dad of her rapist, Aaron.

Ands she's even more horrified when he shares some news.

Amy comes face to face with Aaron's dad, Eric (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, back on Coronation Street, Steve finds a gloomy Leanne drowning her sorrows in a cup of tea in the cafe.

He invites her to pop round later for a proper drink and she accepts.

As the pair share a bottle of wine, they reminisce. And Steve's enjoying himself so much that he doesn't notice his phone vibrate with an urgent message from Amy.

Is she in danger?

Later, as Leanne and Steve get closer, Leanne leans in for a kiss. Steve kisses her back passionately.

Is this a terrible idea?!

Abi's panic is triggered when she sees the spot where Mason died (Image credit: ITV)

As Abi sets off to collect Kevin from his ultrasound, with Alfie in the car, she has another panic attack.

Abi gets out of the car, focusing on what she can see (Image credit: ITV)

This time it's triggered when she sees the spot where Mason died. She climbs out of the car, focusing on where she found Mason, and imagines she sees herself cradling Seb's body instead.

Abi thinks she sees Seb (Image credit: ITV)

Stricken with fear and guilt, she rushes home.

Meanwhile, Kevin's surprised to see it's Debbie who's waiting for him after his scan. And he's worried when he gets home and finds Abi curled up on the sofa.

Wanting to help, he says he'll pick Alfie up from the childminder. But Abi looks at him aghast - suddenly remembering that she has left Alfie in the car...

Abi's furious when a social worker shows up (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Debbie shares her concerns about Abi's mental health with Ronnie and admits she's worried about Alfie's safety.

And Abi's shocked to find Kevin sitting with a social worker, and furious that Debbie's reported her. Is she right?

David's facing a tricky decision (Image credit: ITV)

David's horribly aware that the only way he can pay Harvey back is to sell the house. So he meets up with his old prison mate Andy, and tells him he desperately needs a favour.

Can Andy help David? (Image credit: ITV)

Ken reveals that Cassie's moving in and Steve and Amy are horrified.

Cassie tells Evelyn that she's moving in because Ken needs round-the-clock care, but Evelyn's suspicious.

Amy warns Steve to keep his misgivings about Cassie to himself in case Ken gets cross and chucks him out!

Chesney goes off to the police station for questioning and Gemma's anxious.

Is there trouble in store?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.