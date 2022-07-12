Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey Roberts hits rock bottom!

Audrey Roberts ends up in hospital on her birthday in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Audrey Roberts is underwhelmed by her birthday meal and as the family take her to show her their surprise she discovers that they’ve signed a rental agreement with Debbie and her old salon is now hers again. How will she react?

Later Gail calls Audrey, worried that she didn’t seem herself earlier but Audrey assures her that it’s nothing a good night’s sleep won’t put right and fails to mention that she’s lying in a hospital bed!

The Platt family's present backfires. (Image credit: ITV)

When Zeedan takes a call from a mate inviting him to Athens for a week, Stu offers to cover for him and reveals that he has his own happy memories of Athens. When Stu enthuses about the family holidays he had, Yasmeen implores him not to give up on his daughter, but to try and track her down. Later, Yasmeen confides in Zeedan that she’s taken it upon herself to try and trace Stu’s daughter.

Yasmeen takes action to help Stu. (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz confirms that she’s meeting Phill in the café as he’s promised to sign the annulment form today. But he is shocked when he asks her to go to a couple’s therapy session with him, and even more shocked when it turns out to be the same therapist she and Tyrone are seeing. Evelyn decides to have a chat with Phill but he is distracted when he realises he left his phone at the therapist - the very one who is currently sat chatting to Tyrone and Fiz.

The therapist makes it clear that she’s not impressed with their lies and deceit when suddenly there’s a knock on the surgery door and Phill appears, looking for his phone! After some wise words from Evelyn it looks like he will still sign the annulment form, but a farewell chat with Hope puts a different light on things…

Elsewhere, Kevin sets about tidying the house for Abi’s visit and tells a gutted jack that he doesn’t have time to help him with his leavers’ presentation speech. Abi and Alfie visit Kevin and Jack at No.13 and when Abi reveals that if all goes to plan they can move back in next week, Kevin’s overcome with emotion.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.