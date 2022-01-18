‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Bernie Winter is caught out?

Is the game up for Bernie Winter in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street? (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Bernie Winter slips Joseph the video game he wanted, making him promise not to show his Mum and Dad. When Evelyn finds it she is convinced he must have nicked it prompting Bernie to admit she bought it with her pay rise from Dev, making Evelyn even more furious.

Later, Dev buys Bernie’s story about making up the pay rise to stop Chesney feeling bad about her buying gifts but Evelyn is not convinced - is the game up for Bernie?

When Jenny gets a call that Leo has been injured playing Rugby she is shocked and rushes to A&E - but she gets a bigger shock when she gets there.

Jenny is shocked at the hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally and Faye visit Tim and when Sally reveals that the developers are refusing to back her campaign because of the article in the Gazette, Faye wonders if another candidate provided the picture to scupper her election chances.

A fuming Sally reckons she’s right and accosts Maria - accusing her of being the culprit…

Sally accuses Maria of sabotage. (Image credit: ITV)

When Emma reveals that it is Ted’s funeral tomorrow, Faye reckons it’s a good sign as the police must have released his body. But is the investigation still going and are the police closing in on the pair?

When Daniel finds out from Sarah how Daisy sang his praises to Lydia, he’s taken aback. Will he confront her about her feelings towards him or will Daisy get to him first?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.