Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie Winter makes a SICKENING discovery

Bernie Winter’s road trip bears off course in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 9.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Bernie Winter is thrilled as Paul and Gemma reluctantly agree to a night in the dilapidated motorhome. However, the pair suspect Bernie is lost and share a worried look as she stops in a layby, pulls out a road atlas and discovers there’s no phone signal.

Despite her efforts to get back on track, Bernie is forced to stop the motorhome in the middle of a field and admit she has no idea of the way to the campsite. She then starts the engine, only to discover they’re stuck in the mud.



Alone in the flat and unable to get hold of Paul, Billy looks in the kitchen cupboard and is horrified to discover the Benzo tablets missing. Paul’s phone finally leaps into life and Gemma answers to hear Billy begging Paul not to take the drugs as it’s too soon. Will Paul come clean to Bernie and Gemma about his end-of-life plan? And will they try and talk him out of it?



Dee-Dee tells Ed that it’s time he moved back home, but when she urges Michael to bury the hatchet with Ed, he declares that if Ed moves back in he’ll move out.

As Dee-Dee pleads Ed’s case, they’re interrupted by a loud knocking at the door and the pair are shocked to find two bailiffs on the doorstep!



Ed's debts catch up with him. (Image credit: ITV)

Making it clear to Gary that he’s done enough damage, Maria sets off to the police station with Liam. Sean rails at Gary and tells him he’s glad he reported Liam to the police as bullies need to be punished.

Meanwhile, Maria assures Liam that everything will be fine if he tells the truth.

Liam faces the music. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy unwraps her birthday present from Steve and is underwhelmed to discover a cherry stone pillow. Chucking it back at him, she tells Steve she wants their bedroom redecorating and he can start today. When Tracy moans to Mary about lazy Steve and how she doubts he’ll ever get round to the decorating, Mary suggests she should hire a professional



In the factory, Max agrees to update the website for Carla. Later, Max warns Simon to stay away from Sabrina as she’s already spoken for.



Bobby takes Lauren for a drink in the Rovers and tells Carla and Simon that while she says she only wants to be mates, that’ll soon change.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.