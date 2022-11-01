Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie Winter meets Fern’s ex!
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 9th November 2022 on ITV.
In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings) can Bernie Winter recruit Fern’s ex-husband to track her down?
Bernie Winter opens a letter and when she sees it’s the date for her plea hearing she tells Dev she intends to track Fern down. Bernie pulls up outside a country club, dressed as Fern and tries to dupe the receptionist into revealing Fern’s home address, but to no avail.
Howard, a club member, approaches Bernie wondering who she is. When Bernie makes out she’s Fern Lindon, Howard reveals that Fern is his ex-wife. Bernie explains to Howard that Fern framed her for a robbery and he reveals that Fern’s a con-artist. Bernie begs him to help her but what will he decide to do?
Adam tells Fiz and Tyrone that he’s spoken with a libel barrister who is happy to take on the case, but there’s no guarantee they’ll win and their costs alone will be £100k. Fiz and Tyrone break the news to Hope that the book will be published and they couldn’t afford to stop it and she rails at the pair for failing to protect her.
The police call at No.9 and after explaining that they’ve had a number of complaints about the video, arrest Tyrone on suspicion of assault. Fiz calls at No.5 and when she tells Chesney about Tyrone’s arrest, Hope announces that she wants to stay with Chesney. Is the family falling apart?
Elsewhere, Lauren goes to Speed Daal to see Max. Alya offers them dinner with a staff discount and Max is made up but Lauren makes out she doesn’t feel well and heads out. At Griff’s flat, Lauren lies to Max that Daryan was coming onto her... what will Max do?
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
