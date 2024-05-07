Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie Winter tries to find her SECRET SON!
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 13th May 2024 on ITV1.
Bernie Winter is determined to find her secret son in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Gemma realises Bernie Winter has been lying about her whereabouts and asks Dev to do some digging. He confronts Bernie, who crumbles, admitting she had another son, Zodiac (Zac for short), who was taken into care. He was later adopted, changed his name to Christopher Green and she’s determined to find him. How will Dev react?
Dee-Dee takes a call from the CPS informing her that they have some news regarding Lauren’s phone messages and as Dee-Dee tells Carla and Nina about the messages, Bethany listens in. She then inveigles her way into the solicitors and locates Lauren’s file on Dee-Dee’s desk.
George apologises to Glenda and hands her a cheque for £22k by way of a compromise, hoping it’s an end to their feud.
Toyah finds a forum for ex-members of the Altovalent Institute. She tries to show Leanne a post she’s seen, suggesting that the Institute is not to be trusted, only to discover it’s been taken down for legal reasons.
Leanne’s dismissive but calls Rowan who makes out that his bitter ex wrote it and there’s no truth in her words.
When Rowan reveals that he’s been promoted to head of the North-West division and offers her a tour of the Institute, Leanne’s flattered.
Steve reads an article about Weatherfield County’s plans to honour Tommy Orpington by commissioning a bust of him.
Steve meets with Demi and proceeds to slag off Tommy and when Demi enquires why he hates him so much, Steve spills the beans about Tracy’s affair.
Will his bitterness put Demi off?
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
