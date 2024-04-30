Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt CONFRONTS evil abuser Nathan

Bethany Platt accuses Nathan of murdering Lauren in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



As Daniel continues insisting it’s her mind playing tricks on her, Bethany Platt pauses the video of the police reconstruction and zooms in to show Daniel a close up of Nathan.

In the police station, DS Swain confirms that Nathan was released months ago and a furious Bethany urges her to haul him in for questioning, convinced he’s Lauren’s murderer.

After doing some research and discovering that Nathan is working on a building site near the precinct, Bethany and Daniel track him down. As Nathan rounds the corner, he stops in his tracks but a stunned Bethany sees red and accuses him of murdering Lauren.



Adam warns Glenda that suing George for half the business would be costly, there’s no guarantee she’d win and she’d be best to forget it. Glenda’s crushed and afterwards walks slap bang into Michael, spilling her drink down her front.

When Rupert from Rest Easy calls at the undertakers and registers his interest in buying the business, George and Todd are furious to discover Glenda has put it up for sale.



Having kept up the karaokethon all night, Paul, Billy and Gemma are dead on their feet and tell Bernie that she’s done a great job.

The weight of her guilty secret hanging over her, Bernie tells a confused Gemma she’s sorry that she’s been such a rubbish mother.



Bernie ensures Paul's night is a success. (Image credit: ITV)

Gary’s hoping for a reconciliation but Maria makes it clear that’s not on the cards.



A fraught Maria confides in Kirk how Liam has been for his first therapy session and she feels like the worst mum in the world.



As Leanne gulps back some pills, a worried Nick confides in Toyah that there’s £200 missing from the joint account. Toyah suspects Leanne’s spent it on her institute nonsense.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.