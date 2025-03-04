Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy Swain is in grave danger!

Rob chases down Betsy Swain in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street - Monday 10 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When Lisa discovers Betsy Swain’s bed hasn’t been slept in, she’s thrown into panic. As she returns home, hungover, Lisa’s relieved and explains that with Rob on the loose, it’s not safe to go out alone. But Betsy’s dismissive and heads back out. In the precinct, Betsy becomes aware that she’s being followed. She sets off at speed, but the man gives chase and we see that it’s Rob! Is she in danger?

Betsy Swain runs for her life! (Image credit: ITV)

Yasmeen reveals to Alya that she’s sold her half of Speed Daal. But who is the buyer?

As Alya shakes hands with her new business partner, will all run smoothly? Later, Yasmeen and Alya share an emotional farewell.

Alya says goodbye to Yasmeen (Image credit: ITV)

When Eileen finds Julie in the undertakers discussing funerals with George she demands she tell her what’s going on.

Will Julie confess that she’s dying?

Eileen demands answers from Julie (Image credit: ITV)

At the STC, Brody pulls out a joint and offers to share it with Dylan. When the care officer finds Dylan and Brody as high as kites, will they find themselves in trouble?

Dylan and Brody are caught red-handed (Image credit: ITV)

Accusations are thrown around in the aftermath of the crash that saw David and Daisy lying in the middle of the street and the residents praying that they would recover. Will the truth emerge?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.