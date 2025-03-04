Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy Swain is in grave danger!
Airs on Monday 10 March 2025 at 8.00pm.
Rob chases down Betsy Swain in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street - Monday 10 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
When Lisa discovers Betsy Swain’s bed hasn’t been slept in, she’s thrown into panic. As she returns home, hungover, Lisa’s relieved and explains that with Rob on the loose, it’s not safe to go out alone. But Betsy’s dismissive and heads back out. In the precinct, Betsy becomes aware that she’s being followed. She sets off at speed, but the man gives chase and we see that it’s Rob! Is she in danger?
Yasmeen reveals to Alya that she’s sold her half of Speed Daal. But who is the buyer?
As Alya shakes hands with her new business partner, will all run smoothly? Later, Yasmeen and Alya share an emotional farewell.
When Eileen finds Julie in the undertakers discussing funerals with George she demands she tell her what’s going on.
Will Julie confess that she’s dying?
At the STC, Brody pulls out a joint and offers to share it with Dylan. When the care officer finds Dylan and Brody as high as kites, will they find themselves in trouble?
Accusations are thrown around in the aftermath of the crash that saw David and Daisy lying in the middle of the street and the residents praying that they would recover. Will the truth emerge?
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor in grave danger?
Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt killed in hit-and-run horror?