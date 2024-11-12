Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy Swain is in serious danger!
Airs Friday 22nd November 2024 at 8.00pm on ITV1.
Betsy Swain is in grave danger when she is cornered by menacing Logan and Matty in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street - see our TV Guide for full listings.
Logan and Matty corner Betsy Swain and steal her phone, leaving her with no way to get through to her mum after she doesn't pick up. Later, Lisa is horrified to see she’s missed a message from Betsy saying she’s in trouble. Will she get to her before it is too late?
Lisa wakes up on Carla’s sofa with a hangover and when Carla admits to Ryan that she has feelings for Lisa but she’s out of depth, he urges her to go for it with Lisa, but will she listen to his love advice?
Carla returns home to find Lisa getting dressed. Will she make her move or will she lose her nerve at the last minute?
Elsewhere, Nick and Toyah are getting down to business in the bistro office - and we don't mean spreadsheets and stocktaking!
However, they are clearly taking a huge risk being in public and soon they hear Leanne approaching and quickly get dressed.
It's all a bit close for comfort as Leanne makes her way towards the door... are they about to be caught in the act?
Also, Steve has no hesitation in spelling out to Cassie that she’s sacked, reveling in the fact he gets to tell her a few home truths along the way. But, how will she take the news and is she going to let go of her lucrative job that easily?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.