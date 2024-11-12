Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy Swain is in serious danger!

Betsy Swain calls her mother for help - but will it be too late?

Betsy Swain is in grave danger when she is cornered by menacing Logan and Matty in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street - see our TV Guide for full listings.

Logan and Matty corner Betsy Swain and steal her phone, leaving her with no way to get through to her mum after she doesn't pick up. Later, Lisa is horrified to see she’s missed a message from Betsy saying she’s in trouble. Will she get to her before it is too late?

Lisa wakes up on Carla’s sofa with a hangover and when Carla admits to Ryan that she has feelings for Lisa but she’s out of depth, he urges her to go for it with Lisa, but will she listen to his love advice?

Carla returns home to find Lisa getting dressed. Will she make her move or will she lose her nerve at the last minute?

Will Carla make her move on Lisa? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nick and Toyah are getting down to business in the bistro office - and we don't mean spreadsheets and stocktaking!

However, they are clearly taking a huge risk being in public and soon they hear Leanne approaching and quickly get dressed.

It's all a bit close for comfort as Leanne makes her way towards the door... are they about to be caught in the act?

Nick Tilsley and Toyah in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Steve has no hesitation in spelling out to Cassie that she’s sacked, reveling in the fact he gets to tell her a few home truths along the way. But, how will she take the news and is she going to let go of her lucrative job that easily?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.