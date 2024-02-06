Coronation Street spoilers: Billy Mayhew defends Paul with his FISTS!

Billy Mayhew snaps under the pressure in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Despite his back pain, Billy Mayhew tells Summer he’s determined to make Valentine’s Day special for Paul with a motorbike and sidecar ride. Wincing in pain, Billy rides pillion before knocking back the painkillers and heading out to the bistro. However the mood is ruined when an old schoolmate of Paul’s, and his fellow stags, start behaving raucously. Billy surprises Paul with a Barbershop Quartet and Paul’s delighted until Benno heads over and tries to force him to dance. His anger building, Billy sees red and punches Benno!



Liam returns to school and Mason continues to mock him. Meanwhile, George’s heart sinks when he realises his instincts were right and Liam is the victim after Gary reveals that it’s his fault Liam punched Dylan as he urged him to stand up for himself. Mason finds Liam working on his marionette. He grabs it off him and smashes it to smithereens while Dylan films his tears.



Mason continues to bully Liam. (Image credit: ITV)

When a downbeat Lauren tells Bobby that all the set books she needs to revise for her exam are already out on loan from the library, he hands Evelyn the list of texts, hoping she can track some down at the charity shop.

Bobby vies for Lauren's attention. (Image credit: ITV)

Leanne rails at Nick for throwing Simon out and always putting his own son first after seeing how upset Sam is to discover him gone. When she finds him huddled on a bench in Victoria Garden, Leanne’s horrified to realise he’s been there all night. Simon pours his heart out, telling her that Nick’s right, he’s a waste of space, he drinks too much and is turning into his Dad. How will she react?



When Bethany admits that Chit-Chat refused to pull the article, Daniel is furious. However, she thinks that they should keep quiet about it and hope nobody reads it.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.