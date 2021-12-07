‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Can Curtis Delamere win Emma back?

Emma seeks Amy’s advice after Curtis Delamere begs for her forgiveness in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Despite all the drama from the week, a contrite Curtis Delamere assures Emma that he intends to get better, he loves her more than anything and tomorrow could be the best day of their lives. Emma is torn, but will she agree to go ahead with their wedding plans? Or will she crack and tell people what has been going on?

Elsewhere, a guilty Kelly is forced to admit to Gary and Maria that she’s been letting Stu sleep in the barbers as he has nowhere to go. Determined to help Stu, Kelly asks Billy and Yasmeen about hostels and Yasmeen forms an idea. What is she planning to do for him?

Kelly is forced to admit that she's been letting Stu sleep in the barbers. (Image credit: ITV)

Gail tells David that Audrey’s suffering from cataracts and will be moving in until she’s recovered. Later, Ken’s hurt when Adam says that he and Sarah are thinking of spending Christmas alone. Meanwhile, George is worried about the festive season fast approaching and asks Gail for help with a Christmas present idea for Eileen. Will he go along with her idea or go it alone...

George asks for Gail's advice. (Image credit: ITV)

As Tim and Gary share a moan about their ambitious wives, Tim lets slip that Weatherfield County are proposing to build a new training ground.

When Gary whips out his phone and calls Maria with the news, Tim’s fuming that he has been betrayed, and more importantly that Sally will not be happy when she finds out Maria knows her game plan.

Coronation Street continues at 9.15pm tonight.