Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor has the day from HELL!

Carla Connor fears for her safety in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Carla Connor’s day goes from bad to worse when Betsy lets slip to an important client that she is in court for ABH and Sally admits Sarah is in Turkey. Meanwhile, at court, Carla comes face to face with Tom, the dad of the lad she knocked over.

Back at the factory, with the client less than impressed, Carla takes her anger out on Betsy and Sarah, unaware that Tom has followed her back from court and is watching her overseeing a delivery.

Later, she’s startled when a furious Tom appears, his fury evident. Later, a tender moment with Lisa leaves Carla feeling confused. Has Lisa felt it too?

With Summer, Bernie and Gemma present, Billy reads out Paul’s wish list in which he leaves his VHS tapes to Bernie, a hoodie to Gemma, a special mug to Summer, all his love to Billy and a special message for Kit.

Later, Kit downloads the files from Joel’s laptop and, horrified by what he finds, he calls Lisa.

Kit makes a shocking discovery. (Image credit: ITV)

David breaks the news to Shona that Gail’s taken out a bridging loan to pay for Bethany’s medevac flight home and she’s now committed to selling the house.

David has bad news for Shona. (Image credit: ITV)

Hope is still secretly vaping in the house and threatens Ruby if she tells their parents. As Mason sets off to his college course, Stu and Yasmeen wish him the best of luck. In the precinct, Mason and Betsy compare the terrible day they’ve each had.

Hope Threatens Ruby. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.