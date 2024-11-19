Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor left for dead in vicious attack

Will anyone find Carla Connor before it's too late?

Carla Connor is knocked unconscious by intruders in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Monday 25th November 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

A confused Lisa spells out to a disappointed Carla Connor that she’s not ready for a relationship. Returning to the factory, Carla’s horrified to discover the place ransacked and as she pulls out her phone to call the police someone strikes her over the head! She falls to the ground unconscious and lifeless, but will anyone find her before it is too late?

Lauren worries for Frankie’s future, while David and Max continue to support her as best they can. Will Frankie be taken away by social services? Or will Lauren get some good news when it comes to her baby?

Elsewhere, Betsy tells Mason that he needn’t live in fear of his brothers anymore as she’s done a deal with them. Mason’s horrified, can he convince her that his brothers can’t be trusted? Or has the deal already caused trouble on the street?

Betsy tells Mason that she's deal a deal with his brothers. (Image credit: ITV)

As Chesney pulls into Freshco car park, a van driver nicks his parking space. Incensed, Chesney blocks him in, gets out of his car and heads off. What will the consequences of his hot headed action be?

Chesney's anger gets the better of him. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Nick suggests Toyah join him and Sam for tea in the flat so Sam can get used to seeing them together before they officially break the news.

Will his plan work or has Sam already made up his mind about Toyah?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.