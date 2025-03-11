Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie Plummer does the unthinkable

Cassie Plummer is shocked when Roy catches her buying drugs in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 17 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As Evelyn opens her birthday presents she explains to Fiz and Tyrone that she needs to help her addict daughter, not push her away.

Meanwhile, Cassie Plummer is desperate for a fix and calls a dealer. When Amy hears Tracy gloating about how Cassie spent the night in the ginnel, she’s appalled.

Later, Cassie meets the dealer in the precinct, but as he pulls out the drugs, Roy arrives and threatens to call the police. Can Cassie persuade him not to?

Lauren tells Dee-Dee how grateful she is to her for going ahead with her pregnancy and giving Frankie a chance at a normal life.

When James arrives for a visit, Dee-Dee secretly skips her hospital appointment to spend time with her brother. But when she gets an urgent text from Lauren, she heads to the hospital.

Lauren reveals that they’ve found another donor for Frankie meaning he won’t have to wait until her baby is born and Dee-Dee is forced to mask her emotions.

Dee-Dee starts to questions her decision. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel suggests to Daisy they do something to commemorate her baby as it might help her come to terms with her loss. Daisy tells Kit her plans for a small memorial but he seems disinterested.

In the Rovers’ backyard, Daisy, Daniel and Jenny light candles and reflect on the loss of Daisy’s baby. But when Mick blunders in from the ginnel, Daisy fumes.

Daisy and Daniel struggle during the memorial. (Image credit: ITV)

When Lisa reveals that Betsy is too scared to leave the flat while Rob is on the loose, Carla offers to take the day off and look after her. But when there’s a crisis at the factory she heads out. Alone in the flat, Betsy’s terrified when the door buzzer goes.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.