Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie Plummer leaves Tyrone FUMING!

Cassie Plummer takes Hope out of school in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Cassie Plummer tells Hope she doesn’t have to go to school on her birthday and she has a better idea.

Later, the pair return home sporting nose studs. Tyrone’s horrified and further angered to realise Hope bunked off school for the day, telling her she’s grounded for a month.



Daniel tells Simon that he knows Daisy loves him and has chosen him so he’s decided to move on and forget about it. But he’s devastated when Ryan reveals that he has got the gym job and won’t be moving to Glasgow.

Leaving the bistro, he heads for the street cars flat and lets himself using Simon’s keys.

What does he have planned as he heads into Ryan’s bedroom?



Can Daniel and Daisy work things out? (Image credit: ITV)

Nina offers to help Asha out in the shop, determined that they should spend some time together. When Nina receives a text from Shona asking if she’s on her way, Nina makes out she’d forgotten she offered to cover her shift.

While Nina heads into the back of the shop for her coat, Asha scrolls through Nina’s messages and her eyes narrow. What has she discovered?

Asha is still suspicious of Nina. (Image credit: ITV)

An exhausted Evelyn admits to Roy she couldn’t sleep for worrying about the dog. Terry pulls up outside the charity shop and Evelyn watches, appalled, as he heads off leaving his dog alone in the van. She hears the dog whimpering in the back of the van and reaches a decision. How will Roy react when she returns with the dog in tow?



Stu suggests to Yasmeen that since Eliza has made other plans, they should open the restaurant on Christmas Day.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.