Coronation Street spoilers: Craig Tinker catches Faye cheating?

Faye and Jackson panic as Craig Tinker approaches the furniture shop in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Gary quizzes Faye about her feelings for Jackson and she admits that Jackson tried to kiss her but it’s Craig Tinker she loves and Jackson refuses to accept it. Gary lures Faye and Jackson to the furniture shop and urges them to talk. Jackson tells Faye that by choosing Craig over him, she’s making the biggest mistake of her life.

Meanwhile, Craig arrives at the bistro and is taken aback to find all his family and friends there. Noting that both Faye and Jackson are missing, he calls Faye’s phone. When he hears it ringing in the furniture shop, he heads over. Hearing Craig approach, Faye orders Jackson to hide under a desk as he enters the shop. Will Craig smell a rat?



Steve and Tracy realise they’ll have to sell their businesses to fund the legal fees, meanwhile, Eric and Aaron meet up with their solicitor who warns them of the risks of taking the case to Court. Pushing ahead, Tracy arranges for a valuation on the florists.



Steve and Tracy weight up the costs. (Image credit: ITV)

At the tram stop, Brian and Mary await the arrival of Isabella, Brian’s cousin. And Brian’s bowled over when an elegant Italian woman emerges.

Mary is suspicious of Isabella. (Image credit: ITV)

Ed is suspicious when he puts pressure on Paul to return to work and he’s evasive.

Eliza reminds Hope and Sam about her birthday party and Stu entices Liam and Jake to come. As Stu heads off, Hope warns the boys that they won’t enjoy the party at all and Roy wonders why she’s being so unkind.



Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8.00pm.