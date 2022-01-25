‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Craig Tinker crosses the line of duty

Craig Tinker risks his life and career for Faye in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

When Craig Tinker reveals that the police are going to conduct another thorough search of Ted’s house, Faye’s horrified. Will she reveal that she may have left something behind in Ted’s house that will link her to his death? And if she does, will Craig be willing to cross the line of duty to help her?

Is the game up for Faye? (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy is disparaging when Lydia suggests to Daniel he should use the workshop to teach the boys about the history of feminism.

Feeling a little dejected, Daniel is pleasantly surprised when Max arrives and suggests that the reason he turned up for the workshop was because of David. When Max quizzes David about Daniel’s earlier comment, David’s unease is evident. Will Daniel tell Max the truth about his dad’s past?

David is lost for words when Max confronts him. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally and Elaine fuss over Tim and when Elaine presents him with a little bell to ring if he needs anything, Tim’s in his element. But is Sally ready to wait on him hand and foot or is it time for Elaine to hit the road?

An upbeat Fiz tells Evelyn that Hope’s therapist reckons that her recent antics were just those of a naughty girl and nothing more sinister. But it’s clear that Evelyn’s not convinced, will she tell Fiz about her reservations?

Asha confides in Aadi and Summer that she wants to apply to Glasgow University but worries that it’s too far home and she doesn’t like leaving Nina when she’s so vulnerable. Can Aadi and Summer convince her to follow her dreams?

Coronation Street continues at 8.30pm.