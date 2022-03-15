Coronation Street spoilers: Craig Tinker dumps Faye?

Faye fears for her relationship when Craig Windass ruins her romantic date night in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Beth clocks Craig’s bad mood and suggests that he didn’t really want to leave the police force and there’s more to it than meets the eye. Faye masks her guilt and later attempts to surprise Craig with a night out but her plans fall flat when he points out he has work in the morning. Craig admits to Emma that a part of him resents Faye for ruining his career.

Following his horror plunge from a balcony, the doctor tells Ken and Daniel that Adam has suffered a bleed behind the eye and needs an operation to save his sight.

As they quiz Adam about his fall, suggesting Lydia’s to blame, he claims he doesn’t remember. Peter breaks the news to Sarah who asserts Adam’s no longer her problem but Carla urges her to be there for him when he wakes up as she clearly still cares about him.

Will Adam be OK? And will Sarah go to see him in hospital?

Ken and Daniel aren't Adam's only visitors. (Image credit: ITV)

When Aggie lets slip that Laura has been drinking on top of her meds, Kelly’s furious. Calling her the most selfish mother in the world, she tells a crushed Laura she wants her out. Gary urges Kelly to cut her Mum some slack and make the most of the time she has left.

When Laura asks Gary to become Kelly’s guardian, as he’s more of a dad to her than Rick ever was, how will Gary react?

When Maria shows Gary a picture of the new site for County’s training ground, which has been moved because of her campaign, he’s horrified as he reveals it’s the spot he moved Rick’s body to!

Gary will have to move Rick's body! (Image credit: ITV)

Having cast their votes, Gary and Maria head out of the polling station and pose for photos. But Maria feels terrible as Phill admits he may lose his job over the leaked report and Kirk’s been sacked as Buzzer Bee. Was it worth it?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.