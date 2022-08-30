Coronation Street spoilers: Craig Tinker is attacked!

Griff throws a bottle at Craig Tinker during the protest in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Roy, Nina and Toyah warn Carla about the protest and urge her to take a closer look at Nadeem’s business practices. With the protest underway, Nadeem arrives at the factory, where apologising Carla confirms that the deal is off.

The police arrive but as Craig Tinker urges the protestors to disperse, Griff rallies the crowd. As Carla and Nadeem emerge, Spider watches in horror as Griff pulls out a bottle and hurls it, hitting Craig on the head. Griff’s arrested whilst a terrified Toyah finds herself caught up in the melée!

Griff is arrested! (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny is feeling the pressure as she meets with the pub’s charity football team, knowing the Flying Horse are looking for revenge. At Tim’s suggestion, she enlists the help of James to give the team some coaching.

Meanwhile, when Peter catches Tim hiding from Trina in the cab office, he confides that Trina’s his sex therapist and that since his heart op, he’s suffered from impotence. Will Peter agree to keep his secret?

Tim opens up to Peter. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah tells Stephen that she’s arranged a meeting with a couple of potential investors. However Stephen’s shaken when his wife, Gabrielle, arrives on the street, telling him she wants the £200,000 euros back that he stole from her company or she’s going to the police! How will Stephen get the cash?

Daisy returns from a weekend away, and Jenny confesses that she snogged Stephen. How will Daisy react?

Sam does a class presentation about chess. When one boy, Owen, tells Sam how much he enjoyed it Sam offers to teach him later. Oblivious to Owen’s sarcasm, Sam sets up at the café ready for him to show up.

Ken and Wendy rehearse their audition scene for the play. As Tracy enters, she’s horrified to hear Wendy delivering the line “Just as I love you” and rails at Wendy for canoodling with Ken.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.