'Coronation Street' spoilers: Daisy Midgeley causes gives Jenny a headache

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street on Monday 28th June at 8.30 pm (see our TV guide for listings) Jenny is horrified with Daisy Midgeley after reading the Double Glammy article in the Gazette.

When she discovers that Daisy’s stripped Sean of his shifts and Emma has staged a walk-out, she’s furious and reinstates him. Daisy’s humiliated, especially when Jenny reveals she’s looked at her finances and is going to buy the pub herself outright.

Jenny gives an embarrassed Daisy a serious dressing down in the pub. (Image credit: ITV)

Nick is choked up when he bumps into Sam but Natasha drags him away, leaving him feeling dejected. Can he put things right and see his son?

Nick is emotional when he sees Sam in the street. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone is still in shock he heads to his meeting at the undertakers leaving Alina in tears, worried that he won't want her now she is carrying his baby.

As he struggles to concentrate on the funeral arrangements, Fiz assures him he’s a great dad and she’s happy to sort joint custody. Hitting on Alina’s nausea, Evelyn realises with horror that she’s pregnant. But how does Tyrone really feel about being a dad again?

As James and Danny catch up over lunch, a couple of lads at the bar take photos. Danny reveals he’s been offered a job in France and James suggests they give it another go. But when James admits it would have to be their secret, Danny heads out and he’s left is gutted, wishing he could live a free life and be himself.

Also, Ryan’s fed up when he suggests a night out but Alya asserts she has to work.

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week, but air dates may change due to Euro 2020 football. All of this week's episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub from Monday 28 June.