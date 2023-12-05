Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley CONFESSES everything!

Daisy Midgeley tells Daniel she sleep with Ryan in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Jenny and Ken are thrilled when Daisy Midgeley breaks the news that she and Daniel are buying the pub. But she’s thrown when Daniel tells her he hopes the next step will be her adopting Bertie.

The penny drops for Ryan when Daniel makes a throwaway comment about the gym job. He tells Daisy he thinks Daniel knows about them and sabotaged the job, explaining to her about the video. Daisy reckons he’s overthinking things but back at the flat talk turns to being a family and it starts to get to her.

As she starts to fill in the adoption form, her guilt rises and she admits to sleeping with Ryan. How will Daniel react?



Over lunch in the bistro, Stu quizzes a shocked Dom about his life in Germany. With lunch over, Stu offers Dom £10k in cash to stay out of Eliza’s life. Will he accept?



Stu has a tempting offer for Dom. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone hopes that they’ve seen the last of Terry are dashed when he calls at the garage and, handing Tyrone his contact details, orders him to return the dog by 6.00pm otherwise he’ll regret it. Tyrone’s rattled knowing Roy took the dog to the rescue centre.

Later, Evelyn realises they’ve no choice but to collect the dog from the rescue centre and return her to Terry.

Terry threatens Tyrone. (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny’s excitement over Daisy buying the pub is cut short when Shona points out she will have to take orders from her, so she logs onto Stephen’s laptop looking for her list of suppliers.

Audrey refuses to bin the rest of Stephen’s things.

Meanwhile, David studies Stephen’s journal and is taken aback to discover that Gail was initially unsure who Sarah’s father was.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.