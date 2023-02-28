Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley takes the stand!

Daisy Midgeley pins her hopes on the hearing in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As she psyches herself up for the Stalking Protection Order hearing, Daisy Midgeley switches on her phone and she’s pleasantly surprised when there are no messages from Justin.

Later, Dee-Dee addresses the court and points out to the Judge that Justin has failed to attend. Daisy delivers her statement, describing how Justin has made her life a misery when suddenly the door to the court opens and Justin enters. He tells the court that there seems to be some misunderstanding, he made friends with Daisy, and he’s not a stalker. Will Daisy get the SPO?

Justin stares down Daisy in court. (Image credit: ITV)

Jackson calls at No.4 and, introducing himself to Sally and Tim as Miley’s Dad, explains that he and Miley have moved to the UK and he’s been trying to get in touch with Faye.

Sally breaks the news to a shocked Tim that Faye’s been ignoring his messages because she doesn’t want to see her daughter.

Tim gets a blast from the past. (Image credit: ITV)

Beth assures Kirk that she’s chucked Marco’s letter away, but they continue to row. However, when it gets to the point of Kirk moving out they realise it’s not what they want and agree to put their differences behind them. But has Beth still got one eye on the past?

When Summer reveals that she’s hoping to go to Manchester University to be near Aaron as Amy bristles and advises her to look further afield. Later, making out that he was as drunk as she was, Aaron begs Amy not to tell Summer that they slept together.

Elsewhere, Sam and Hope agree that they're now boyfriend and girlfriend.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.