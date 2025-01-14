Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy shatters lives with a huge bombshell

Pregnant Daisy has got something on her mind that she wants to share in tonight's episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 22nd January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Daisy grabs the mic to make an announcement in the Rovers - but what will she say?

In the Rovers, Bethany, Daniel and Sarah are celebrating Bethany's new job. But Bethany has something else on her mind.

She takes Daisy aside and shows her the positive pregnancy test she found in the designer handbag she bought from Daisy.

Daisy's mortified, but assuming Kit is the father, Bethany wishes her love rival well.

Daisy's unsettled by Bethany and Daniel (Image credit: ITV)

As Jenny hosts a lunchtime quiz in the pub, Daisy's unsettled by Daniel and Bethany's presence. When Bethany reveals she and Daniel have set a wedding date, Daisy sees red.

But what will she do?

Daisy's having a bad day (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny is worried when she finds Daisy doubled over in pain in the back room and whisks her off to hospital to get checked out.

When Kit turns up, Daisy invites him to stay for the scan, but will everything be okay with her baby?

Lauren sits by Frankie's cot in the hospital, desperately worried about her little boy, as back in court, the barristers deliver their closing statements.

When Dee Dee calls and tells Lauren the jury can't reach agreement, Lauren's worried that means bad news for her.

Reluctantly, she heads back to court to hear the verdict. Is it going to be a life behind bars for the young mum?

Lauren gets ready to hear the jury's verdict (Image credit: ITV)

Leanne helps herself to a bottle of wine at the Bistro, and when she spots Debbie leaving after a row with Ronnie she clocks an opportunity.

Leanne gets flirty with Ronnie (Image credit: ITV)

Ordering another bottle she drunkenly drapes herself over Ronnie and flirts madly. But she's horrified to realise Sam's arrived and seen her behaviour. How will he react?

Sam arrives and is shocked by Leanne's drunken behaviour (Image credit: ITV)

David bumps into an old mate from prison at the police station and the pair swap numbers. Meanwhile, Shona's shaken when Lily comes home with a piece of paper containing a note from Harvey Gaskell.

Lily tells Shona a man gave it to her at the precinct and asked her to pass it to David.

David's horrified to read the note demanding an extra £10k in interest, and realises this means Harvey's cronies know who Lily is. He and Shona make a pact to keep an eye on the kids at all times.

Elsewhere, Adam and Alya come across Cassie alone at number 1 and ask her why she's there when Ken is out.

Cassie says she's been doing some cleaning, but once she's along, she pulls Ken's credit card out of her pocket. What is she up to?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.