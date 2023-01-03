Coronation Street spoilers: Damon Hay ATTACKS Jacob!

Jacob is left bloodied and bruised when Damon Hay attacks him in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the ginnel, Damon Hay gives Jacob a beating and tells him that if he wants to protect Amy, he needs to disappear for good. Jacob tells Nick how Damon is smuggling drugs through the restaurant and he has no choice but to leave as Amy’s life is in danger. Hearing Amy entering the flat, a desperate Jacob pretends he’s on the phone dealing drugs and she’s horrified to think he’s up to his old tricks. What will she do?

Summer is shocked when Todd tells her he has been contacted by Ava, a member of the congregation at Mike and Esther’s old church, claiming she had an affair with Mike. Summer decides to confront Esther who confirms it is true but says they have agreed to put it behind them. Summer decides to meet up with Ava but is shocked by what she discovers. Furious, she heads over to Esther and Mike’s but finds herself in danger when Mike locks her in the nursery without her bag containing her phone and insulin!

When Maria finds out that the council have given the go ahead for a new refugee centre, she’s thrilled and Gary does his best to be pleased for her. Meanwhile, Max skives off school and admits to Gail that he can’t face people at the moment.

When Daniel asks to speak to Daisy in private, she is expecting a row but he shows her the brochure for Charlesworth Hall, the posh wedding venue and reveals that he’s managed to book the time off and the wedding is set for the 8th May. When Daisy receives a bouquet of flowers from the DJ, she hides the card and hands the flowers to Daniel, making out she bought them for him.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.