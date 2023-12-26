Coronation Street spoilers: Damon Hay KIDNAPS Adam!

Damon Hay vows revenge in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Following his panic attack, Adam assures Sarah that he’s feeling much better. She suggests they meet for a drink and a hopeful Adam thinks that this could be a new start for them. In the pub, Sarah googles panic attacks and promises Adam that they’re going to tackle his anxiety together.

Outside, as the pair part company, neither of them notices Damon Hay watching them from across the street. As Adam heads for his office, a man follows him in a van and he’s horrified to find himself tied up in the back of the van. Will he be able to escape?



Daisy tells Jenny that Daniel already seems to be turning his attention to his old flame Bethany. However, she perks up when Jenny reveals that Waterford’s have permitted them to move back into the pub full-time while the sale goes through.

Bethany calls at Sarah’s flat who is thrilled to see her daughter and at No.8. a delighted Gail suggests they celebrate with a family lunch at Speed Daal. Across the street, Daisy clocks Bethany and points her out to Jenny. When Jenny reveals that Daniel slept with Bethany last night, Gail, David and Sarah are stunned.

Sarah is thrilled to see Bethany. (Image credit: ITV)

Ed admits to Dee-Dee that he’ll be sad to lose the builder’s yard but clearing his debts is top priority and he’s going to his gambling support group later. When Dee-Dee calls at No.3 and suggests it’s time Ed moved back home, Michael refuses to entertain the idea and Sarge realises something needs to be done.

Dee-Dee makes an announcement. (Image credit: ITV)

In the flower shop flat, a suspicious Billy and Paul can tell Summer is up to something as she frantically types a message and announces that she’s popping out for a couple of hours.

Elsewhere, Shona finally persuades Lauren to return to work at the café.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.