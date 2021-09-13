'Coronation Street' spoilers: Daniel Osbourne takes on Max Turner!

David Platt comes to his sons defence and squares up to Daniel.

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Max pushes Daniel Osbourne to the limit...

Daniel Osbourne angrily informs David that Max stole his wallet and, in a bid to prove his innocence, Max empties the contents of his schoolbag onto the pavement.

David warns Daniel he’s not heard the end of this, but Shona criticises David for blindly defending Max, knowing that he can be hard work and Daniel isn’t the type to lie.

Having witnessed the row, Daisy tries to calm Daniel down, warning he’s risking his career with no proof of Max’s guilt. Meanwhile, someone else decides to exact vengeance on Daniel...

Daisy witnesses David defending his son to Daniel. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, James is keen to celebrate his return to fitness with a family meal in town but Aggie asks if they can celebrate at home as Ed is tired out.

Aggie rails at Grace for working Ed into the ground for free, meaning they can’t afford to go for dinner with James, while Danny clocks their exchange.

Aggie has some harsh words for Grace. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Norris’ wake takes place but the mood is ruined by Audrey and Rita’s row about Claudia being Rita's secret hairdresser.

Outside The Kabin, Mary, Ken, Gail and Brian gather to unlock the secret Norris has hidden inside the paperboy. When they can’t get it open, Mary returns with a chainsaw and decapitates it! What secrets lie inside? And will they reveal Norris’ final act of mischief?

Will Gemma forgive Freya for her behaviour since she heard about Aled’s operation or is it too late to move on as friends?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm on ITV.