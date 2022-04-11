Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne turns on Daisy!

Daisy is shocked when Daniel Osbourne accuses her of shopping Daisy to the school in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Daisy confronts Nicky but is left thoughtful when she makes it clear she does not have designs on Daniel Osbourne and their unique relationship is firmly in the part. Despite this, she asks Daniel to give Nicky a wide berth but is furious when she finds them looking cosy in the cafe together. Mrs Crawshaw summons Nicky to a meeting and tells her they need to discuss her past and when Nicky confirms that she used to work in the sex industry.

Later, Nicky explains to Daniel that videos and images from her past are all over the school and she’s been suspended. Daniel is furious and assumes Daisy is responsible for telling people about her past. Shocked at his outburst, Daisy confides in Jenny how hurt she is that Daniel thinks she’d do something so malicious. Will Daniel realise that Daisy is innocent?

When Eileen reveals how George curtailed their evening together in favour of his cat, Mary’s mystified and questions whether George actually has a cat at all.

Later, Sean overhears Todd and George discussing how best to ensure two women don’t find out about each other and he jumps to the wrong conclusion, dropping the bombshell that George hasn’t got a cat, but he has got another woman.

Eileen storms into the Rovers and confronts Todd and George.

Eileen wants answers from George. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally finally bites the bullet and suggests to Elaine it is time she moved out. As they see her off, Tim is sad to see her go whilst Sally can’t wait to take advantage of the empty house.

But things don’t quite go to plan for these two lovebirds....

Sally gives Elaine her marching orders. (Image credit: ITV)

Imran meets up with Ben and tells him that he needs hard evidence that Abi is back on the drugs before the custody hearing.

Elsewhere, Billy confirms that he’s arranged for Summer to attend a diabetes support group and her revision can wait. Summer reluctantly goes along during the meeting she chats to Aaron, a fellow diabetic who gives her his number. Billy’s pleased to see her making friends.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.