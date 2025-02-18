Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt finds himself in grave danger

David Platt has another meeting with scheming Andy in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Thursday 27 February 2025 at 9.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

David makes out to Shona that he’s doing some home-visit barbering to make some extra cash but as she leaves, he makes a call to Andy. Andy pays David for the latest job as David confirms that he needs as much work as possible.

Later, Andy locks eyes with a lad who’s been watching and gives him the nod. Has Andy set David up and will David live to regret his dirty dealings?

After Kevin receives more bad news, Abi offers to cancel her therapy session to spend the afternoon with him but Kevin won’t allow it.

Later, a sympathetic Tim finds Kevin in the garage and when he tries to offer his mate some support, Kevin’s hurt turns to anger.

Meanwhile, Abi opens up to Ronnie about her therapy sessions as Kevin enters, sees them laughing together, and leaves again. How will Kevin react to the mounting pressure?

A fragile Kevin sees Abi and Ronnie together (Image credit: ITV)

In the STC, Daniel checks on Dylan when another lad, Brody, clocks their exchange and quizzes Dylan about their relationship. When Dylan admits that Daniel used to be a neighbour, Brody advises him to keep that on the down low.

After getting a hard time from some lads, Brody sends them packing and tells him to stick with him until he finds his feet.

Dylan is confronted by two lads (Image credit: ITV)

Cassie visits Ken in the hospital but is he ready to forgive her for everything she has done to him and his family? And how will Tracy and Steve react when they find out she is there?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.