Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt KISSES Maria
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 20th February 2023 on ITV.
A drunk David Platt makes a pass at Maria in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Aware that Daniel works at the STC, David Platt asks him if he can find out how Max is coping and later an STC officer, June, finds Max nursing facial injuries. In the Rovers, David takes a call from June informing him of the attack on Max.
Finding David drunk and alone in Victoria Garden, Maria’s sympathetic but when he leans in for a drunken kiss, she orders him to go home. David pays Alya a visit and when Shona enters the restaurant she assures him that from now on they face everything together.
When Maria tells Gary about David’s attempt to kiss her, Gary tracks him down to the pub and a mortified Shona hurries out after hearing what he’s done. David tells Gary he was drunk and he deeply regrets it. When he later returns home, Shona tells him that she’s leaving him.
Alya waves Zeedan off as he sets off for London but then comes face to face with Jayden, a client who’s accused of stabbing someone. Before Adam and Dee-Dee can stop her, she angrily describes exactly what it’s like to be stabbed. Ryan listens as Alya unburdens herself and suggests she should put it all down in her personal victim statement. But when he pulls Alya in for a hug, it soon turns into a passionate kiss.
Carla suggests she might return to work so Peter calls at the factory to pick up some files for her and explains that she hopes to be back in a few days. Later, Stephen calls at the flat with the file, and while Carla’s back is turned, spikes her glass of water with LSD. She starts to feel dizzy and disorientated and worried Peter tells Stephen he’s going to call the doctor.
His leg still causing him pain, Paul joins Dee-Dee in the kitchen and reveals that Billy kissed him but he can’t afford to get involved again as there are too many complications. Meanwhile, Todd urges Paul to come clean to Billy about the assault on Mike.
Daisy receives a voicemail from Justin explaining that he found her number on a delivery package.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
