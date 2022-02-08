‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: David Platt learns a SHOCKING truth

David Platt is stunned as he watches the footage of the dance in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Daniel asks Max to download the footage of the dance for the police. Max, watching the footage back, is shocked by what he sees. David Platt returns home with a police officer in tow and Max is forced to hand over the camera to her…

Max is forced to hand over the dance footage. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Dev tries to chat up Linda and when Bernie makes a derisory comment, he’s annoyed and reveals to Linda how Bernie’s grandson, Joseph went missing, a reward was put up and she tried to steal the money.

Linda returns to No.5 and berates Chesney and Gemma for failing to tell her about Joseph’s ordeal. In Victoria Garden, Chesney admits how tough life has been recently and Linda assures him he has her full support, announcing that she’s decided to stay a bit longer.

Dev gets Chesney in trouble with Linda. (Image credit: ITV)

Lou, the social worker, calls at Imran and Toyah’s flat to find out if they’d consider adopting Elsie. When Toyah confides in Abi that they’re considering adopting but she’s not sure their relationship is solid enough as Imran cheated on her, Abi squirms.

Later, Toyah tells Imran that she’s prepared to adopt Elsie so long as they get married. How will he react?

Toyah tells an awkward Abi about the adoption. (Image credit: ITV)

Having found out that Gina’s not well, Sally’s torn about what to do. Elaine urges her to go and look after Gina. But as Elaine and Tim look forward to an afternoon playing board games, Sally feels left out.

Adam tells Sarah that he wants to try again for a baby - but how will she react?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.