‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: David Platt rounds on Daniel!

David Platt blames Daniel for Max’s problems in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

David Platt rails at Daniel, blaming him for Max’s expulsion from school. For the past few months, Daniel has dealt with Max’s aggressive behaviour, even to the point where he faced criminal charges and almost lost his job. Has he had enough of being blamed for Max’s extreme behaviour and will he tell David as much?

Daniel is sick of being the fall guy for Max. (Image credit: ITV)

After feeling ill for a while, a nervous Sarah reveals that she might be pregnant. And she's thrilled when Adam seems excited at the prospect.

Is Sarah pregnant? (Image credit: ITV)

Zeedan and Alya decide to pin everything on Hashim, and Zeedan is quietly in shock as he explains to the police how Hashim has been threatening him and he confessed to starting the fire with the intention of killing him.

Tracy is clearly not happy that Amy plans to use her inheritance from Deirdre to fund her education so Emma can splash the cash on her wedding. Will she be able to get through to Emma, or even find out that Curtis has been lying about his condition?

Meanwhile, as Curtis leaves for his Three Peaks Challenge he meets up with a charity worker to give a talk about his condition at the golf club, clearly having no intention of doing the Three Peaks!

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.