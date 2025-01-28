Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt sees Max’s lifeless body!

David Platt climbs into an ambulance with Max in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Tuesday 4 February 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As the fire engine and ambulance arrive, Kit explains to the paramedic that Toyah suffered smoke inhalation and also has a head wound. When Leanne approaches to check on Toyah, Nick realises she’s drunk and sends her packing.

One of the firefighters comes across Max’s lifeless body and as they lift him into the ambulance, a distraught David Platt climbs in with him.

When Shona quizzes David about the fire, he promises her he had nothing to do with it and he was with an old mate. Lauren joins Shona in the waiting room as Kit arrives, confirms it was arson and David tells him that Logan is clearly responsible for the fire.

At the hospital, a distraught David tells Shona that it’s his fault and he wishes he’d never stolen the money. In his furious state will he take the law into his own hands and try to track down Logan?

Nick accuses Leanne of starting the fire (Image credit: ITV)

Hoping for news of Toyah, Leanne joins Nick in the hospital waiting room. As Nick accuses her of starting the fire, she assures him she had nothing to do with it. As Leanne looks for her purse in her coat pocket, she finds a box of matches.

Did she start the fire while drunk and will she tell Nick what she has discovered?

Debbie voices her suspicions about Ai to Kevin (Image credit: ITV)

Having failed to find Abi, Debbie voices her suspicions to Kevin. Meanwhile, Abi collects her things but when she hears Kevin and Debbie entering, she heads out the back.

Having taken a call from Wendy informing him that Abi collected Alfie an hour ago and seemed on edge, Kevin is left fearing for the worst.

In the Rovers, Jenny sets up a drop-off point for donations for the Platts.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.