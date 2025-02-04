Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt takes a dangerous risk, but will it pay off?

David Platt is torn when Andy offers him a risky job in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 12 February 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Craig reveals that Leanne has yet to be charged because some new evidence has come to light and they’re waiting on forensics. Meanwhile, Andy slips David Platt £2k for his part in the robbery and reveals that he’s got another far bigger job lined up if David is interested. What will David say?

Sally accompanies Kevin to his appointment to get his results and when the consultant confirms his results and that he needs an operation, Kevin hurries out.

Sally supports Kevin at the hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

Carla is thrown into panic when she receives an email confirming that Rob is a suitable match for the transplant and the operations will take place tomorrow. She visits Rob in prison and drops the bombshell. How will he react?

Carla has some shocking news for Rob (Image credit: ITV)

Gemma’s amused as Lou gives Aadi a hard time over the price of a pack of night time pull-ups as Lou recognises her as one of the mums from Bessie Street. Later, Lou calls in the pub and persuades Gemma to join her for a drink.

Dev tells Bernie that his Aunty Gita has had a fall, he has to fly out to India and he’d like her to go with him. What will she say? Later, Dev books his flight to India and agrees to let Aadi run his businesses.

Dev asks Bernie to come to India with him. (Image credit: ITV)

Debbie lets herself in to find something burning in the oven, the smoke alarm going off and Abi suffering a flashback.

At the station, Kit reads the report from forensics and is shocked at the results. Will they finally arrest the perpetrator?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.