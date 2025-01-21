Coronation Street spoilers: David's terror as Shona is kidnapped!

Shona's in danger in tonight's episode of Coronation Street on Monday 27th January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Can David find his wife before it's too late?

Shona leaves the house as normal, but she's not aware that there's a man watching her from a van across the street.

As the van speeds off, Shona's phone lies in the gutter with her no one to be seen. Meanwhile, shut in the back of the van, Shona's panicking. She bangs on the door and shouts for help but no one hears her.

Shona's shouting for help but no one can hear (Image credit: ITV)

When David calls into the cafe he's shocked to hear Shona didn't show up for work. It's his turn to panic as he realises this could be serious.

He rushes to the police station and tells Kit that first the dog was run over and now Shona's gone missing and he thinks Harvey Gaskell is behind it all.

Later, David tells the family that he's going to move out, as he thinks he's the one Harvey really wants.

But he admits to Nick that unless he can come up with the money to repay Harvey, the whole family is in danger.

Is he right?

Has Cassie been stealing? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile. at Ken's, Cassie's making tea and adding a little antihistamine to make Ken drowsy.

Adam's worried when he pops in and sees Ken looking peaky. And Ken himself is concerned when he opens his bank account and sees some unusual transactions.

There are some suspicious payments on Ken's statement (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy's immediately on the warpath, convinced that Cassie's been spending.

She confronts her about a payment for hair products and accuses her of stealing.

Can Cassie talk her way out of this one?

Leanne's not enjoying her community payback! (Image credit: ITV)

Leanne's mortified to be wearing a high-vis vest to pick up litter as part of her community service. And she's even grumpier when a group of teenagers start heckling her.

Leanne's heckled by a bunch of teenagers (Image credit: ITV)

Annoyed, she storms into the Bistro and demands Toyah pours her a glass of champagne.

But when Nick arrives with Sam, how will he react?

Leanne's not having a good day! (Image credit: ITV)

Kevin reveals he's got testicular cancer. Dev's shocked and Abi's worried sick but doing her best to appear positive.

She confides in Nina about how Mason's death has reignited her grief over Seb, and now she's worried about Kevin, too.

As she looks at her reflection in the window, she sees Seb looking back. Unable to deal with what's happening, Abi tells Kev she's tired and goes to bed, leaving Kevin concerned.

The police arrive to speak to Chesney (Image credit: ITV)

Gemma is delighted when Chesney tells her he's paid off the last of their bills with the money from Les.

And she's even more pleased when he says with what they've got left, he's booked them a week in Alicante.

In the Rovers, the family toast their good fortune, and Dev and Bernie finally announce their engagement.

But later, the police arrive to speak to Chesney. What do they want?

What's going on? (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.