Coronation Street spoilers: David's terror as Shona is kidnapped!
Airs Monday 27 January 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Shona's in danger in tonight's episode of Coronation Street on Monday 27th January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Can David find his wife before it's too late?
Shona leaves the house as normal, but she's not aware that there's a man watching her from a van across the street.
As the van speeds off, Shona's phone lies in the gutter with her no one to be seen. Meanwhile, shut in the back of the van, Shona's panicking. She bangs on the door and shouts for help but no one hears her.
When David calls into the cafe he's shocked to hear Shona didn't show up for work. It's his turn to panic as he realises this could be serious.
He rushes to the police station and tells Kit that first the dog was run over and now Shona's gone missing and he thinks Harvey Gaskell is behind it all.
Later, David tells the family that he's going to move out, as he thinks he's the one Harvey really wants.
But he admits to Nick that unless he can come up with the money to repay Harvey, the whole family is in danger.
Is he right?
Meanwhile. at Ken's, Cassie's making tea and adding a little antihistamine to make Ken drowsy.
Adam's worried when he pops in and sees Ken looking peaky. And Ken himself is concerned when he opens his bank account and sees some unusual transactions.
Tracy's immediately on the warpath, convinced that Cassie's been spending.
She confronts her about a payment for hair products and accuses her of stealing.
Can Cassie talk her way out of this one?
Leanne's mortified to be wearing a high-vis vest to pick up litter as part of her community service. And she's even grumpier when a group of teenagers start heckling her.
Annoyed, she storms into the Bistro and demands Toyah pours her a glass of champagne.
But when Nick arrives with Sam, how will he react?
Kevin reveals he's got testicular cancer. Dev's shocked and Abi's worried sick but doing her best to appear positive.
She confides in Nina about how Mason's death has reignited her grief over Seb, and now she's worried about Kevin, too.
As she looks at her reflection in the window, she sees Seb looking back. Unable to deal with what's happening, Abi tells Kev she's tired and goes to bed, leaving Kevin concerned.
Gemma is delighted when Chesney tells her he's paid off the last of their bills with the money from Les.
And she's even more pleased when he says with what they've got left, he's booked them a week in Alicante.
In the Rovers, the family toast their good fortune, and Dev and Bernie finally announce their engagement.
But later, the police arrive to speak to Chesney. What do they want?
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
