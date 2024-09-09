Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey exposes Joel's crimes?

Dee-Dee Bailey and Lisa look for evidence of Joel’s guilt in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Betsy summons Sabrina to the precinct and admits she’s done something really bad. Having spotted the bistro van with a dashcam, Dee-Dee Bailey and Lisa go through the footage hoping to trace the company who sent the package to Joel containing the abortion inducing drugs. Having ascertained that the parcel was from a private health clinic, Lisa calls them to provide details of the sender. Has Joel’s old package become new evidence?

Tyrone and the girls video call Dorin but Alina ends the call abruptly and explains that it upsets Dorin. When Fiz asserts that she’d never have returned Alina’s passport if she’d known this would happen, they’re horrified to realise the call is still connected and Alina has heard every word. Will this be the final straw for her?

As Max and Lauren enjoy breakfast at the café, Lauren receives a call from the hospital telling her to come as quickly as possible. In the hospital, the doctor explains to a terrified Lauren that Frankie suffered a seizure and they’ve taken him for a scan.

Lauren gets a shocking update on Frankie's condition. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer urges Billy to reach a compromise with Bernie over Paul’s funeral, but when Bernie asserts that Paul wasn’t religious, how will he react?

Billy and Bernie clash over Paul's funeral arrangements. (Image credit: ITV)

Bethany returns from a wasted shopping trip explaining she’s tried on various swimsuits but they made her look fat. Later, Daisy reveals to a disappointed Ryan that she’s looking after Bertie while Daniel takes Bethany to the airport.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.