Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey exposes Joel's crimes?
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 18th September 2024 on ITV1.
Dee-Dee Bailey and Lisa look for evidence of Joel’s guilt in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Betsy summons Sabrina to the precinct and admits she’s done something really bad. Having spotted the bistro van with a dashcam, Dee-Dee Bailey and Lisa go through the footage hoping to trace the company who sent the package to Joel containing the abortion inducing drugs. Having ascertained that the parcel was from a private health clinic, Lisa calls them to provide details of the sender. Has Joel’s old package become new evidence?
Tyrone and the girls video call Dorin but Alina ends the call abruptly and explains that it upsets Dorin. When Fiz asserts that she’d never have returned Alina’s passport if she’d known this would happen, they’re horrified to realise the call is still connected and Alina has heard every word. Will this be the final straw for her?
As Max and Lauren enjoy breakfast at the café, Lauren receives a call from the hospital telling her to come as quickly as possible. In the hospital, the doctor explains to a terrified Lauren that Frankie suffered a seizure and they’ve taken him for a scan.
Summer urges Billy to reach a compromise with Bernie over Paul’s funeral, but when Bernie asserts that Paul wasn’t religious, how will he react?
Bethany returns from a wasted shopping trip explaining she’s tried on various swimsuits but they made her look fat. Later, Daisy reveals to a disappointed Ryan that she’s looking after Bertie while Daniel takes Bethany to the airport.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.