Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey goes into labour?

Dee-Dee Bailey fears the baby is coming in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 28 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Dee-Dee Bailey begrudgingly joins James for lunch but suddenly she’s wracked with pain. When she suffers another contraction, James helps her out and takes her to the hospital.

At the maternity unit, the midwife explains that what she experienced were false labour pains and the baby isn’t quite ready to come yet. When James reveals how he and Danny got very close to adopting a little boy but it didn’t happen and they were left heartbroken, Dee-Dee’s given food for thought

The nurse tells Dee-Dee Bailey that she was experiencing false labour pains (Image credit: ITV)

As Daisy ruminates over Jenny’s recent windfall and wonders how long she intends to keep it a secret, Jenny offers Carla £60k in part-payment of her debt. Carla’s unimpressed and suggests she use the money for a business loan then she can pay off the whole debt.

As Jenny looks after Bertie, she’s distracted by a call from the bank and in the garden at No.4, Bertie spots his football floating in the hot tub.

Meanwhile, Steve apologises to Cassie for his recent barbed remarks and offers her a cup of tea while he housesits at Tim’s. As things get steamy, Cassie suggests a skinny dip in the hot tub! As the pair head out for a saucy dip, they’re horrified to see Bertie in the water.

As a frantic Jenny searches the street, Steve and Cassie emerge with Bertie. Daisy reads the riot act to Jenny as they take Bertie to hospital, pointing out he could have drowned, just like Tom. Jenny’s beside herself.

Family and friends gather around to check Bertie is okay! (Image credit: ITV1)

Coronation Street continues on Monday 1 April at 8pm.