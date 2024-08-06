Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey makes a sickening discovery at Joel’s flat!

Will Dee-Dee Bailey find more than she bargained for in Joel's flat?

Dee-Dee Bailey lets herself into Joel’s flat in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Dee-Dee Bailey hands Emily a fairy charm for Maeve’s bracelet, suggesting she might like to be a flower girl at their wedding. When Emily reveals that Maeve doesn’t have a charm bracelet and warns her to be careful as Joel’s still paying rent on his old flat, Dee-Dee’s confused.

Returning home and seeing Joel’s briefcase, she opens it and finds a set of keys. Dee-Dee lets herself into Joel’s flat and searches the cupboards, convinced he’s having an affair. Will she find more than she bargained for? And has her snooping put her in danger?

When Mason clocks the bruise on Betsy’s arm and guesses that the guy she’s been rinsing for cash is behind it, he urges her to tell her Mum. Will she agree to seek help?

Simon invites Leanne to visit him in Rotterdam, but when Rowan tells her that the Institute wants to fast-track her to level 8, she’s torn. Nick urges her to go and see Simon but is she still under Rowan’s spell?

Will Leanne choose Rowan over her family? (Image credit: ITV)

As Kit moves into the Rovers, he flirts with Daisy. Later, Ryan’s impressed with Kit’s vinyl selection and suggests going out for a drink.

(Image credit: ITV)

Cassie takes offence when a shocked Tracy finds out that Ken is employing her as his carer. Tracy then explains she’s back to see Amy, but Ken senses there’s more to it.

(Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.