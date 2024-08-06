Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey makes a sickening discovery at Joel’s flat!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 16th August 2024 on ITV1.
Dee-Dee Bailey lets herself into Joel’s flat in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Dee-Dee Bailey hands Emily a fairy charm for Maeve’s bracelet, suggesting she might like to be a flower girl at their wedding. When Emily reveals that Maeve doesn’t have a charm bracelet and warns her to be careful as Joel’s still paying rent on his old flat, Dee-Dee’s confused.
Returning home and seeing Joel’s briefcase, she opens it and finds a set of keys. Dee-Dee lets herself into Joel’s flat and searches the cupboards, convinced he’s having an affair. Will she find more than she bargained for? And has her snooping put her in danger?
When Mason clocks the bruise on Betsy’s arm and guesses that the guy she’s been rinsing for cash is behind it, he urges her to tell her Mum. Will she agree to seek help?
Simon invites Leanne to visit him in Rotterdam, but when Rowan tells her that the Institute wants to fast-track her to level 8, she’s torn. Nick urges her to go and see Simon but is she still under Rowan’s spell?
As Kit moves into the Rovers, he flirts with Daisy. Later, Ryan’s impressed with Kit’s vinyl selection and suggests going out for a drink.
Cassie takes offence when a shocked Tracy finds out that Ken is employing her as his carer. Tracy then explains she’s back to see Amy, but Ken senses there’s more to it.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.