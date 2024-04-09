Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey receives a DEATH THREAT!

Joel fears Dee-Dee Bailey is in danger in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Dee-Dee Bailey admits to Michael how much she enjoys Joel’s company but he reminds her that Joel lied to her in the past. In the solicitors, Dee-Dee takes a call which shocks her, but she covers in front of Adam. She then takes another unwanted call but when Joel arrives, she paints on a smile. As Joel helps her with Roy’s bail application, he notices that she’s received some email death threats!



Bethany does her best to persuade Daniel to put thoughts of Lauren to the back of his mind and come for a walk. Outside the café, Daniel has a go at Max for reporting him to the police and wasting their time but as Daniel and Bethany head off, Max tells Abi that he has no idea what he’s talking about. When Abi reveals who reported Daniel to the police, Max is shocked. He calls at the factory and rails at Bobby for failing to tell him about Daniel’s involvement in Lauren’s disappearance.

Later, Bethany reads an article suggesting that Lauren was working as an escort which gives Daniel an idea to call Nicky. Bethany finds Max in the café and orders him to lay off Daniel as he’s a lovely, kind person who is being wrongfully accused.

As Daniel heads off to meet Nicky, Max resolves to follow him. In the precinct, Daniel meets up with Nicky and her friend Deana. Max watches with excitement and after taking some pictures on his phone, explains to Bobby that he recognises Nicky as a sex worker and Daniel is clearly hiding something.

Max takes incriminating photos of Daniel. (Image credit: ITV)

In the bistro, an upbeat Nick tells Leanne and Toyah that they’ve had a great week and business is improving, and he bites his tongue as Leanne puts it down to her reality coding.

Later, a couple calls at the bistro with their daughter Anwen who joins Sam for a game of chess. Sam is delighted and Nick and Leanne are pleased to see him making new friends. When Leanne suggests that her reality coding is helping him too, Sam’s sceptical, but in a bid to keep the peace, offers to read up about the Altovalent Institute.

Sam makes a new friend. (Image credit: ITV)

Alya’s furious when Michael reveals that according to Adam she’s accepted her job back. Spotting Adam across the street, she heads over to demand answers. She then spells out to Adam that he can stick his lousy job and storms off. As Adam watches her go, it’s clear he’s smitten.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.