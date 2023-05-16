Coronation Street spoilers: Desperate Paul Foreman BEGS for help!

Paul Foreman fears he won’t be able to walk Gemma down the aisle in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Paul Foreman realises there’s something wrong with his right foot but hides it from Billy and when Gemma asks him if he’ll give her away at the wedding, he agrees. Later, Jenny talks through the plans for the stag and hen do with Paul and notices he’s struggling with his right foot.

Later, Dee-Dee accompanies Paul to his appointment with the MND nurse where Paul begs the nurse to consider him for Tofersen treatment, convinced it’s the answer to his prayers.



Brian admires George’s model of the Golden Hind and assures him he didn’t steal his maidenhead. Annoyed by George’s seemingly cocky attitude, Isabella secretly super-glues the model ship to the table and as a consequence Brian tries to lift George’s model off the table and a chunk snaps off in his hands. George accuses Brian of planning the stunt and in revenge, he locks Brian’s model ship in the hearse meaning neither of them can take part in the competition.

George accuses Brian of sabotage. (Image credit: ITV)

Faye tells Craig that Jackson and Miley will be calling round to take some photos before they leave for Slough.

As Faye, Craig, Jackson, Miley, Tim and Sally pose for family photos, Miley explains how she plans to put together an album to remember them by. Faye does her best to keep a lid on her emotions but Craig can see she’s deeply upset and tells her that if she wants to go with Jackson and Miley to Slough then she should do it.

What will she decide?

Craig offers Faye a way out - but will she tale it? (Image credit: ITV)

When Nina reveals that Roy’s nervous about taking Freddie for a walk, Evelyn offers to accompany him. The pair set off but Roy suffers terrible chest pains and Evelyn urges him to chase up his appointment with the heart specialist.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.