Coronation Street spoilers: Dev Alahan plans a huge surprise for Bernie

Dev Alahan has a plan to win Bernie back in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm.

Bernie and Gemma throw the quads a birthday party at No.5 but Bernie is still furious with Dev Alahan and Asha tells him he needs to pull off a big romantic gesture. The Alahans join the quads’ party and as Bernie blanks him, Dev tells Aadi he followed his advice to try a big gesture. What has he got planned?

When Betsy walks into the bathroom and sees Lisa’s bruises she is not convinced about her excuse of doing it at a body combat class. Finding a bottle of painkillers dated September 28th, she tells Mason and is shocked when he says Joel was killed on the 27th. When Daisy mentions Joel was in a fight on the night he was killed Betsy is shaken.

Meanwhile, Ryan questions whether Carla’s been honest about her own movements on the night in question but she insists she only nipped out to switch off the factory lights.

Over a beer in the bistro, Ryan laments to Kit that he was right to dump Daisy but he still misses her. As Ryan lists everything Daisy expects from a partner, he’s blissfully unaware that Kit’s making mental notes. Daisy’s enthused when Kit lays out her favourite chocolates and makes out he’s addicted to watching Real Housewives.

At No.1, Ken’s oblivious that Cassie and Steve spent the night together. Meanwhile, Adam calls round and is perturbed to learn Ken’s forked out for airport lounge tickets and first-class flights. Adam confides in Steve that he’s worried about where Ken is finding the money to fund his and Cassie’s lavish lifestyle and fears he’s running up debt. The pair agree that once Ken and Cassie return from Porto, a family intervention is needed.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.