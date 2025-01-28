Coronation Street spoilers: Did David Platt set fire to his own home?

David Platt is stunned when his family turn on him in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 5 February 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Andy calls at the salon looking for David Platt but when Sarah offers to pass on a message, Andy exchanges a look with Todd and leaves. Todd explains that Andy was an old prison mate of Paul who did time for insurance fraud and they met at Paul’s rave.

Later, Sarah and Nick find David and angrily tell him about the visit from Andy, convinced he must have used him for his insurance scam expertise. Will David tell them the truth?

During an interview, David tells Kit that he was in Denton with Andy Garland at the time of the fire but when Kit reveals that Andy claims not to have seen David, Kit places him under arrest.

Kevin admits to Debbie that one of the jerry cans is missing from the garage and after reviewing the CCTV footage, he spies a hooded figure searching for one.

Later, Abi confesses to Kevin how she’s been suffering hallucinations and sees Seb everywhere she looks.

Carla tells Lisa that they’re running the tests to find out if Rob’s kidney is a match and if it is, she’ll need to pay a deposit. Carla visits Rob and tells him that he’ll be tested in the prison to see if he’s a suitable donor but he’s annoyed, having assumed that he would be required to go to hospital.

Will Carla realise his true motives?

Carla scupers Rob's plan (Image credit: ITV)

Steve rounds on Leanne for making out she was at Oliver’s grave when the fire broke out but Leanne admits that she can’t remember where she was because she was completely wasted, saw Toyah heading into No.8 and then it’s a blur until she woke up in Victoria Garden with a box of matches in her pocket.

Will she relent when Steve tells her to talk to the police?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.