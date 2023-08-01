Coronation Street spoilers: Eliza Woodrow plays games with Stu!

Eliza Woodrow is determined to go her own way.

A scheming Eliza Woodrow goes behind Stu’s back in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Eliza Woodrow lies to Yasmeen and Stu that she is going to a holiday club, but when Stu finds out there is no holiday club, he frantically searches for her before spotting her with a strange man at the precinct. What’s going on?

Jenny and Daisy are gutted when a croaky Glenda reveals she has lost her voice and can't perform at the event they are throwing to impress the Newtons. However, Philip Newton is pleased when he finds out Glenda had booked singer Glyn Young. When an elderly old man with a hearing aid arrives Jenny, Glenda and Daisy are thrown into panic. Will the night be a flop?

Later, Henry gently breaks the news to Jenny that having looked at the accounts, the brewery isn’t prepared to buy the Rovers and hands her the contact details of a developer.

Rufus’ wife Lou calls at the factory and tells Stephen and Michael she’s cancelled the meeting. The inquest report into Rufus’s death is due out tomorrow, she suspects foul play and she’s contacted the Gazette. Stephen masks his panic and, alone in the factory office, he scours the press for reports about Rufus’s death.

(Image credit: ITV)

Dev returns home to find Bernie setting up a massage table and she reveals that she found it in a skip and plans to use it to earn a bit of cash. What could go wrong?

(Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers backyard, an already tipsy Adam tells Dee-Dee he’s heading into town to get drunk and forget about the last few weeks.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.