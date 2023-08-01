Coronation Street spoilers: Eliza Woodrow plays games with Stu!
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 7th August 2023 on ITV1.
A scheming Eliza Woodrow goes behind Stu’s back in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Eliza Woodrow lies to Yasmeen and Stu that she is going to a holiday club, but when Stu finds out there is no holiday club, he frantically searches for her before spotting her with a strange man at the precinct. What’s going on?
Jenny and Daisy are gutted when a croaky Glenda reveals she has lost her voice and can't perform at the event they are throwing to impress the Newtons. However, Philip Newton is pleased when he finds out Glenda had booked singer Glyn Young. When an elderly old man with a hearing aid arrives Jenny, Glenda and Daisy are thrown into panic. Will the night be a flop?
Later, Henry gently breaks the news to Jenny that having looked at the accounts, the brewery isn’t prepared to buy the Rovers and hands her the contact details of a developer.
Rufus’ wife Lou calls at the factory and tells Stephen and Michael she’s cancelled the meeting. The inquest report into Rufus’s death is due out tomorrow, she suspects foul play and she’s contacted the Gazette. Stephen masks his panic and, alone in the factory office, he scours the press for reports about Rufus’s death.
Dev returns home to find Bernie setting up a massage table and she reveals that she found it in a skip and plans to use it to earn a bit of cash. What could go wrong?
In the Rovers backyard, an already tipsy Adam tells Dee-Dee he’s heading into town to get drunk and forget about the last few weeks.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.