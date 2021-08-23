‘Coronation Street' spoilers: Emma Brooker makes Curtis an offer...

Emma Brooker wants to get closer to Curtis.

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Emma Brooker wants to make the most of her time with Curtis...

In the hospital, the doctor tells Curtis they’d like to keep him in overnight and run some more tests but he reckons it’s a waste of time. Back at the flat, a struggling Emma Brooker has a shock announcement for him…

Curtis dismisses the doctor's concern. (Image credit: ITV)

George chases Todd in a bid to retrieve Phelan’s ashes but Todd trips up, sending the ashes flying. George is furious as Eileen arrives to witness the mess. Todd makes out they’re the ashes of Patsy Freeman, a little old lady with no living relatives.

Saddened by Patsy’s plight, Eileen tells George she’d like to give Patsy a send off as Todd masks his guilt.

George and Todd keep a terrible secret to hide from Eileen. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, the trial continues and Imran suggests to Eli that he’s lying about Kelly in order to get a reduced sentence himself. Abi clocks Corey’s unease.

Tommy Orpington takes the witness box and gives Corey a glowing character reference. Outside court, Abi launches a verbal attack on Stefan, accusing him of trying to buy Corey’s innocence with bribes. Stefan denies it but it’s clear he’s rattled. Determined, Abi searches his social media accounts but will she find any proof?

Also, when Alina reveals she’s booked a trip to Romania so he can meet her family, Tyrone’s heart sinks, aware he can’t leave Hope at such a crucial time.

Who will he choose Alina or Hope?

Coronation Street continues Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week.