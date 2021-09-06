'Coronation Street' spoilers: Fiz Stape gets asked out by Phill!

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Tyrone can’t fight his feelings for Fiz Stape and his old life...

A guilty Tyrone struggles to muster up any interest in Alina’s Romanian wedding plans, especially when he finds Fiz crying over a petition to have Hope removed from school. Hearing what’s happened, a sympathetic Phill calls on Fiz and suggests a bite to eat to cheer her up and take her mind of things.

When Evelyn reveals to Tyrone that Phill has taken Fiz to the bistro, his burning jealousy is evident. Unable to help himself, he follows the pair and when Phill goes to the loo, he blurts out to Fiz how much he misses her and the girls. How will she react?

Elsewhere, a petulant Aadi rails at Dev for his total lack of interest in him and his new girlfriend, Summer. Dev forms a plan to try to get to know her...

What has Dev got planned to appease his son? (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Imran heads home in last night’s clothes and, awash with guilt, he makes out that he got drunk and spent the night at the office. Will Leanne believe him?

Nina sees Imran in last night's clothes. (Image credit: ITV)

Having been told by the hospital that he’s still not ready to return to football as he is still recovering, a frustrated James tells Ed and Aggie that he’s going to chase up the police investigation. Meanwhile, Craig watches with unease from across the street - will he do the right thing and tell the truth?

Also, Abi has some devastating news for Kevin. Is she ready to leave the street and her demons for good?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.