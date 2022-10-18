Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape gets terrible news

Fiz Stape fears what the Gazette will print in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

A stressed Fiz Stape calls in the pub and tells Tyrone she’s had a call from a journalist wanting to run an article about John Stape. She ends a call and tells Tyrone that they’re planning to serialise a book about John in the paper. Tyrone reckons Phill’s behind it…

Tyrone thinks Phill is behind the mysterious call. (Image credit: ITV)

As Daisy prepares to move in with Daniel, and Daniel prepares to move into the Rovers with Daisy, Paul offers Dee Dee Daniel’s old room whilst Glenda has her eye on Daisy’s room at the Rovers.

Daniel and Daisy collide on the street, each carrying their worldly possessions. Daniel reveals that he thought he was moving to the Rovers, whilst Daisy reveals that she thought they were moving into his house. When it dawns on them that they’ve nowhere to live, Ken offers to put them up at No.1. Tracy’s fuming.

Daisy and Daniel are homeless! (Image credit: ITV)

When Audrey and Sam suggest they could see the Northern Lights in Canada and stay in one of his properties to save money, Stephen is thrown into panic. In a bid to scupper their Canadian plans, Stephen convinces Gail that the weather is too harsh for them and they’d be better off in Norway on a cruise and he will book it.

When Eileen staggers in with the shopping and reveals her plan to do a cook-up for the soup kitchen, Todd tells George there’s obviously something wrong with her. When Mary suggests she writes up Eileen’s heavenly experience for The Inexplicable, George is forced to tell her the truth. How will Eileen react to what really happened and find out it wasn't divine intervention?

Sam confides in Hope that he’s worried a letter might turn up from Harvey while he’s away and it might be best to tell Nick the truth. But Hope’s adamant that would be a mistake and that according to her gaming friend, Mad Dog, you should never tell adults any secrets.

Spider meets up with his boss and tells them he wants out, but his boss won’t hear of it.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.