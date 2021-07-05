‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Fiz Stape has a disastrous date!

Fiz Stape is disappointed when her online date turns out to be a reporter in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

Fiz Stape meets up with her date in the bistro only to discover that Chris is a reporter hoping to run a story on aggrieved women who’ve been dumped for a younger model.

Fiz is furious, but when Chris points out how good it’ll feel to tell the world the truth, she’s torn... can she go through with it?

Can Chris persuade Fiz Stape to help other women in her 'situation'? (Image credit: ITV)

Mr Hendricks returns the urn to the undertakers but when Todd checks inside he finds the cash has gone. He demands Mr Hendricks return the £5k but he laughs in his face and leaves.

Billy summons Todd, Summer and Will to the bistro and tells them he’s celebrating as he’s had the go-ahead to spend £7k on a heat pump for the halfway house. Will corners Todd and suggests that if he’s struggling for cash, he should steal it from Billy.

Todd's plan comes to a dead end. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Eileen advances on George and berates him for conspiring with Sean behind her back. But when George topples backward, breaking his wrist and she is left mortified.

Eileen's fury leads to George falling and breaking his wrist! (Image credit: ITV)

There is bad news for Ryan when Alya tells him they’re finished and she later confronts Daisy in the cafe. Will Alya believe Daisy when she explains what happened between her and Ryan the previous night?

Jenny finds Ryan in Victoria Garden with his bag packed and offers him a bed at the Rovers. Daisy’s thrilled to discover Ryan’s come to stay and when Jenny accuses her of deliberately trying to break up Ryan and Alya, she turns on the tears.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week.